J Balvin is already a father; her son was born on June 27 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Through Instagram, the model Valentina Ferrer shared the first photograph of the baby she had with Colombian J Balvin.

With the caption, Ferrer revealed that the baby was born on June 27 and showed that they have been days full of love.

For his part, Balvin did not express himself in this regard, at least not explicitly. Just that day, on his Twitter account he wrote “Dear Rio”, accompanied by the handyman emoji in the form of a prayer.

What seemed to be a clue to the name of his son was confirmed by the reggaetonero’s father, Álvaro Osorio, who on his Instagram account posted multiple videos celebrating the birth of his grandson named Rio.