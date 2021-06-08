J Balvin is about to be a father and changes his hair color again

J Balvin changed the color of his hair again while he is counting down to receive his firstborn.

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, better known as J Balvin, has opened up about his anxiety and depression problems, as well as being very transparent with the struggle to constantly overcome his own successes and limits.

Balvin’s thirst for triumph has been partly the reason for his success, and on the other hand, it has become a burden he has carried for years, as shown in his documentary “El Niño de Medellín ”, Which under the direction of Matthew Heineman, recounts for an hour and a half the struggle that Balvin has with himself and with public opinion.

Along with medical and psychiatric advice, the artist has been able to regain his balance by resorting to meditation and therapies, among which he dedicated himself to coloring; maybe that’s where the inspiration came from to name the songs on his album “Colores”.

From then on, the singer began to show looks of different tones, which perhaps have been corresponding to his moods or, to a search for balance that counteracts his discomforts.

A few days ago he shared a selfie in which he showed the color that he now has on his head, which also attracted attention for the length of his hair, in which he shows some curls like wide mohawk, while on the sides he remains shaved.

If we take into account the lyrics of his song “Rosa”, seeing him with this tone in his hair could mean a message of adoration to his partner, the Argentine Valentina Ferrer with whom he is expecting a baby whom they will call Rio.

Although the couple has been very hermetic regarding this issue, Valentina has even shared some photographs of everyday life after Álvaro Osorio, Balvin’s father, confirmed that his son would soon make him a grandfather. Additionally, she and Balvin posed for the cover of Vogue Mexico magazine in April.