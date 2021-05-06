J Balvin has been exposed, his documentary shows a strong anxiety and panic crisis before giving a concert

“The Boy From Medellín” is the documentary by J Balvin, material that premieres this Friday and in which, according to the artist said today, “all privacy rules were violated.” His mental health has been completely exposed in this product in which more than 100 hours of his life were recorded.

At a press conference via video call, J Balvin He explained that when the documentary project was raised, the idea was to focus on the first massive concert that he would give in his city at the end of 2019 and in that context his artistic history, which included a stay as an undocumented person in the United States in which he worked as a painter. .

The result, however, was one of the most honest portraits of the complicated and sometimes tormented world of one of the most famous artists in Latin music.

“Clear limits were set on what was going to be filmed and how far, but he (director Matthew Heinemann) has his own -idea- of doing things,” he said in a disgruntled tone.

“I totally let them enter my life, my family. More than 100 hours were recorded. I think it looked too much. They got out of hand “, admitted.

On “The Boy from Medellín” intimate scenes of J Balvin with his partner, the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer, who today is pregnant with a girl, the couple’s first baby.

It also includes a severe panic attack before going on stage at the Anastasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, where more than 40,000 people were waiting for him.

Although the music of J Balvin permeates each frame of the documentary, which premieres this Friday, May 8 on Amazon Prime Video, the protagonism is stolen by the constant struggle of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín to maintain the balance between the person and the artist, with the high cost this has represented to your health, especially your mental health.

“We are all vulnerable. We are all under the same shadow. Vulnerability is part of the human being ”, he highlighted.

The “Black Dog” and Héctor Lavoe

The most famous song by the legendary Puerto Rican artist Héctor Lavoe is “El Cantante.” It was the title that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony gave the movie they made about the life of the salsa star. It is also a song that marked little José Álvaro and that constantly accompanies J Balvin.

“Me, I am the singer, very popular wherever I want. But when the show is over I am just another human. And I continue my life. With laughter and sorrow. With bitter moments. And with good things“Is a phrase from the theme that J Balvin repeats in the documentary and that he recited this Tuesday.

“I listened to it when I was a child and it stuck in my mind without even imagining that it was going to describe me,” acknowledged the artist, who both in the documentary and in the last years of his career has been very open with his fight against depression and anxiety.

Heinemann, director of “A Private War” (2018) and “Cartel Land” (2015), managed to capture the moment when J Balvin realizes that another crisis is about to begin. “I can’t believe this motherfucker came back,” says the musician with a kind of desperation.

Talks with his psychiatrist, in psychological therapy and even with family and friends on the subject were also included. You can see that “the black dog” -as Winston Churchill came to describe this ailment- devastates him. Anxiety and panic paralyze him.

J Balvin describes his feelings without shame and phrases such as “I can’t”, “I thought I was going to die” or “I can only fool this when I’m on stage, when I’m doing something that doesn’t let me think.”

The artist says that he hopes that emotional nudity will help people “stop judging.”

An unwanted mission

This Tuesday, J Balvin published on his social networks a call to the international community and his fellow artists to help him stop what he described as “A civil war” in Colombia after days of protests that have killed at least 19 people.

It can be seen that he regrets that his country reaches points where it feels the moral obligation to participate as a public figure, although as a citizen it is never “disconnected”.

“We did not choose to enter the world of politics. The election was musical and entertainment, but we have a bigger and more powerful platform than that of any politician. That is where you have to understand the social responsibility you have as a public figure, it has not been easy, but here we continue to learn, “he said.

In spite of everything, the Paisa musician is clear that his thing is to “persist” in the face of the desire to give up and continue to be “consistent” with what he set out to achieve: “We will continue making music in Spanish, with love and with the intention of bringing to our Latin culture to the whole world ”.

Meanwhile, Balvin scares the “black dog” of depression with his audience and hopes to return to the stage soon.

Alejandra Espinoza’s son detects when his mom is sad and says: “Mom, let’s sit down, what’s wrong?”