J Balvin gets affectionate with an XXL bear 🧸

J Balvin takes his teddy bear for a walk to celebrate his latest success.

The Colombian artist has a lot to celebrate, and not only because he has just released his latest single called “Tu Veneno”, which already has more than 12 million views on YouTube, but also because he became the urban artist with the most # 1 in the history of Billboard.

And what better way than to hug tight and lean on an XXL teddy bear in the middle of the street in New York?

Dressed in baggy clothes and a matching baseball cap, Balvin propped up his teddy bear and lay on the street while they took pictures of him. Will this be a wink for his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, who according to the Pulzo portal would be pregnant?

The artist from Medellín, who took his first steps in music at the age of 21, has achieved international fame to the point that he remained 28 consecutive times in the 1st place of the most talked about urban music hits, beating the artist’s record with plus number 1 of the music magazine of the United States.

This is not the first record that the 35-year-old singer breaks, Balvin was also the first Latin artist to make a collaboration with the famous Jordan shoes from Nike, which sold out in 1 minute the same day they went on sale.

What will your next goal be?

Continue reading: J Balvin does not stop breaking records