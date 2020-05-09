In order to celebrate his 35th birthday, the Colombian singer J Balvin held a party that several people attended, an act that was recriminated on social networks, as he was accused of not abiding by sanitary measures in the midst of the COVID pandemic -19.

It was through his stories on social networks that the interpreter of Rojo y Amarillo, corresponding to his most recent record production Colores, shared how his party was taking place, in which several people congregated who used colored masks (allusive to the artist’s album).

Balvin used a plastic mask and showed his fans a huge inflatable, also colored, every time the party guests used sticks to hold their glasses, while the singer said “social distance”, surrounded by posters they said “Happy birthday José (by José Álvaro Osorio Balvin)”.

The Colombian’s birthday party was strongly criticized on social networks and comments such as: “Neighbors from Ecatepec, in Mexico, celebrate in the middle of a pandemic. Oh no, wait! They are wealthy people who believe that they can do anything because nothing will happen to them. J Balvin stupidly celebrating his birthday.

Still others reported that the “healthy distance” measures that the singer used to carry out his party were useless, since several people appeared without face masks, and when they toasted, the glasses of drinks collided, which were taken to the mouth.

“Very colorful, very themed … whatever, but that J Balvin party is irresponsible. Do they send the police to him or does he not apply?

“He made a birthday party, he put a stick on the glasses, he mocks the social distancing, he breaks the quarantine and nothing happens because he is J Balvin …”, people shared in their publications, where they were blunt when stressing that The interpreter of My People and Safari has already been “canceled” (withdrawn support) on other occasions and people tend to forget him for being the media figure he is.

