J Balvin challenges Canelo Álvarez and responds

J Balvin was completely surprised after posting a video on his Instagram stories, where he publicly challenged Saúl Canelo Álvarez to box. In his story, the singer assured that he could beat the world champion, what he did not expect was that Canelo would see the videos and respond to the challenge.

“Since I see people doing so many stupid things on Twitter, regarding boxing fights, I invite Canelo to come with me … that with one hand I receive it,” said the interpreter of Tu Veneno. A video that immediately reached the eyes and ears of the boxer and responded.

“I just heard the story of my little brother José and I want to tell him that with his eyes closed and with which hand he wants me to hit him. Pleasure. An honor, “he replied in another video, in which he looked seriously alike, although he understood that it was an ironic comment.

J Balvin and the answer he did not expect

As soon as Balvin heard Canelo’s response, he was quick to explain that the challenge was not serious. And it is that he understands that the Mexican is a world champion in boxing blows, so he preferred not to risk getting hurt in a discipline that he does not dominate, and better continue to focus on music.

© @ jbalvinJ Balvin said it was just a joke and withdrew the challenge

“It was a joke, I didn’t think Canelo would answer me. I cannot choose to be hit with my eyes closed and to choose my hand. I’m going to continue with the music, thank you very much. I love you very much, ”said the Colombian between nerves and laughter.

And it is that more than a rivalry, between both singers there is a great friendship. So much so that the singer has been invited to participate with his music in Canelo’s recent fights. Also, together with his girlfriend Valentina ferrer, was one of the celebrities who attended Canelo’s luxurious wedding with Fernanda Gomez a couple of weeks ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.