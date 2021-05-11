J Balvin celebrates his birthday with a new song

Birthdays are often given, successful songs by such talented artists too, but that both things coincide, and the stars decide that these two news items are united in a single day, that is news and an exclusive one, we mean to J Balvin’s birthday that brings a little surprise. We tell you all the details here in Music News.

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin better known as J Balvin, who is a very talented singer, songwriter, and also a great Colombian record producer had his birthday on May 7, actually he was born in 1985 and that means that the singer meets 36 years! It does not appear at all, but the fact is that the talent is simply born.

It turns out that not only did he have a birthday but he also celebrated it by releasing a song! Casual that you have a birthday and you compose a song and you make it a success, as it always is in your case. The song is titled, “May 7” a song that is truly going to be legendary. We swear that you will never in your life forget the birthday of this talented artist.

J Balvin, released his most recent single last May 7, his song is called, “May 7” and as of today the song has almost 4 million views! QUE!?!?!

Check the link of this new song by J Balvin, remember that when you listen to this song, what you are doing is celebrating the birthday of this talented Colombian composer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKMg_HCa1tY