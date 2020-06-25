J Balvin canceled after making fun of Shakira | Instagram

Users of Twitter They are canceling the singer J Balvin after he began to mock the Colombian Shakira in a derogatory way, so fans immediately started in action.

It all happened after an interview for Billboard where they appear black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Maluma, J Balvin.

In one part of the interview, Will.iam. regarding the collaboration he had made with J Balvin or Maluma.

Waiting for your answer, the interpreter of « I Got It From My Mama » He replied that with Shakira as she is also originally from Colombia, as were the two interpreters who were present.

Immediately all they started laughing for the curious answer that Will gave, however, J Balvin began to laugh and scorn the singer, for this Maluma stopped laughing and pointed out that it was no longer funny.

« J Balvin: I have never worked with Shakira … I suppose that is the way it should be. (He continues laughing) » the singer replied.

Given the somewhat childish and offensive response of the interpreter of RedWill.i.am answered professionally to highlight what working with Shakira meant.

« In fact, I have learned a lot from Shakira, because her way of working is very professional. She knows every aspect of a song, she helps me improve many things, improve the lyrics, the sound, the rhythm, and she makes it very polite, step 1 , step 2, step 3. «

Despite this Balvin continued with the mockery by answering « Then she returns you to step 1 (in a sarcastic and mocking tone) », This clearly annoyed the thousands of followers of the singer and they began to cancel it and bring out that it was thanks to her that he gave him the opportunity to open his concerts a few years ago.

They did not hesitate to refer to many occasions when Shakira He has demonstrated his humility who, by the way, has not made any comments about it.

