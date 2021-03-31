J Balvin breaks record as the most successful artist in the history of the Billboard

J Balvin was notified by the magazine Billboard, which has the list of the most important hits in the world, as the most successful global street artist at # 1.

Through his Instagram account, the artist confirmed the news and thanked his fans for the new historical event that marks his musical career.

“This I celebrate for the culture, I do not speak much, but the facts speak for us,” wrote the singer on his social network.

And it is that, reached the top with his song ‘Tu Veneno’, song that is part of the new album that will be released this year, managing to stay 28 consecutive times in the first box of the most popular hits of the genre and what made him break the record for artist with the most number one in the history of the Billboard.

On the other hand, Balvin announced on his platforms, well in advance, that he is preparing to go to Las Vegas two weekends in September this year and present his show ‘Neon’ with luxury guests such as Karol G, Jowell & Randy , Jhay Cortez, among others.

