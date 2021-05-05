J Balvin asks to stop the “civil war” that left at least 19 dead and 800 people injured in Colombia

Colombian artist J Balvin denounced on Tuesday the political crisis and violence in his country, which he described as a “civil war” after the protests have left at least 19 people dead and some 800 people injured.

“In Colombia there is now a civil war and there are no words to describe what is happening,” the singer-songwriter warned a meeting with the international press to talk about his documentary, “The Boy from Medellín”, which premieres this Friday.

The musician from Medellín, who has millions of followers on social networks and was considered by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, called for a conversation to overcome violence

“We wish that through love, tolerance and conversation we could come up with something, right? Because hatred generates more hatred ”, he expressed.

He assured that the difficult situation, which has been marked by police brutality and blockades, “has him sad” and “without sleep.”

“I haven’t slept thinking about what else I can do to help (…) I used my platform networks yesterday at 4:00 in the morning. Like I couldn’t take it anymore and I said ‘ok, it’s time to activate it again, to tell the world what is happening because it is very sad,’ “he said.

Last morning the singer published a message in Spanish and English on his Instagram account in which he assured that in Colombia “control of the situation was lost” and “peace and love” is needed.

His message is accompanied by an image of a Colombian flag upside down, with the shield in its central part and full of stains that appear to be dried blood.

He also published photos and videos of police abuses that occurred, especially in Cali, the capital of the Valle del Cauca department and the main focus of the demonstrations.

J Balvin was referring to almost a week of protests against an announced tax reform by the government of the president, Iván Duque, during which 19 people have died and caused the resignation of the former Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla.

The singer asked his colleagues and stars in the world of music and sports, among others, to help him spread the message that it is necessary to “stop this senseless civil war” in Colombia.

Shortly after, dozens of artists such as Justin Bieber, Shakira, Pedro Capó, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha and actress Gaby Espino, among others, joined his call and that of other Colombians from the entertainment world such as Maluma, Juana Acosta and Juan Pablo Raba

Source: However