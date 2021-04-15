J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer showed off their pregnancy in the magazine Vogue Mexico and Latin America



Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin.

Photo: John Parra / Getty Images

J Balvin and the model Valentina ferrer they showed off their pregnancy on the cover of Vogue Mexico and Latin America magazine.

The stars posed for the lens and shared details of what the process of becoming parents has been like.

“The more I take it as something natural and flowing, not be thinking about the time that I lack or that if I am going to get fat, but that I am living it as a day to day, it has helped me a lot”, shared Ferrer for fashion magazine.

A rumor emerged months ago that the couple was expecting their first baby, until the news was confirmed a few weeks ago.

“He (J Balvin) froze (when I gave him the news). I was happy but it was like a call from Zoom that doesn’t work when the WiFi crashes, that’s how it stayed, dangling. I told him in person, but that’s how it remained ”, said the beauty.

Ferrer told Vogue that she is ready to start her little family of four, she, J Balvin, her baby and their dog Enzo, who also stole a camera in the photo shoot.

Valentina is known for her participation in the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, a competition that opened her doors to the world of modeling in New York City.

In 2017, the future mother participated in the music video for the song “Sigo Extrañándote”, by J Balvin, which began with rumors of a possible relationship.

However, it was until 2019 when the couple confirmed that they were togetherSince then, the red carpets and the different Fashion Weeks have witnessed her love.