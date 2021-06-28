J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer become parents

The family grows! J Balvin and his partner, the model Valentina ferrer, they have become parents of their first child together. Despite the fact that the Colombian took the pregnancy of his girlfriend with maximum discretion , the interpreter could not avoid sharing a message on networks with which he announced the arrival of his baby, who is named Rio and was born in New York, a city in which the couple has been established for some time. On his Twitter profile, Rojo’s interpreter shared a tweet last Sunday, June 27 in the afternoon that said: “Dear Rio”, with an emoji of hands together as if praying.

© GettyImagesValetina Ferrer and J Balvin welcomed their first child together last Sunday

So far, Valentina has not confirmed the news on her networks or shared anything related to the happy arrival of her baby, however the congratulations and good wishes have not been made wait by the singer’s followers, as well as close friends and colleagues in the middle.

It was last February when El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision) reported that the couple, who began their relationship in 2018, were expecting their first child. Shortly after, HI! USA confirmed the news and he explained that José Álvaro Osorio Balvin – the singer’s real name – and his girlfriend were expecting a boy. At that time, a source close to the couple revealed that Balvin, 36, would feel a bit pressured to make the announcement of his partner’s pregnancy, as he feared for the media uproar that would occur with the revelation of the news.

© @ valentinaferrer In mid-June, Valentina Ferrer published this photo in her ninth month of pregnancy