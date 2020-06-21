J Balvin and Kenia Os together, fans want to make a collaboration | Instagram

Little by little, Kenya has become more popular in its musical content, So much so that his followers want him to collaborate with Colombian singer J Balvin.

So far the trend continues #KeniaOsXJBalvinThere are even fans who shared screenshots asking the Colombian to perform a single with Kenya.

It seems that this request began to make it after he released his new single titled « Money », which is already available on your Youtube and also on all digital platforms.

It may interest you: Kenya Shows you everything in a daring white bikini

Every day that passes and thanks to her publications, Kenya is becoming an influencer, her videos and photos have more and more Positive comments and thanks for the themes he addresses in his songs and especially in his new single.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Javier the Little Fox You Tube a character who has been supporting her since the conflict with the team Jukilop, although he has sometimes criticized her, he also comments on the successes he has had, such as the fact of including the community in his new video LGBT + and a model with vitiligo.

« The net would be incredible a collaboration between the two of you imagine a remix of a song from Kenya or a new song, please it would be a b0mb @ », shared a user on Twitter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In his video we can see how it is that a woman should value herself and not depend on a man just because she has money, the video already has little more than two million views and it continues to increase.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Despite the current pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Kenya has dedicated itself to hard work achieving excellent results, as any other person hopes that the confinement will end soon to be able to enjoy the pleasures that before we may have even ignored, despite this, Kenya is taking advantage of maximum to work and not stay still.

Also: J Balvin will offer free concert Behind The Colors in augmented reality