J Balvin and Jennifer Lopez will give concert to promote vaccine

J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez join forces in “Vax Live”, a concert that seeks to promote the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and demand that the distribution of the vaccine be equal throughout the planet. The event, which will be broadcast on May 8 on television and streaming, will also feature the participation of other great music stars such as Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Foo fightersy HER

The musical initiative has the motto “The concert to unify the world” and is organized by Global Citizen, a charity that was also in charge of the show One World: Together At Home in which they participated Paul MCCARTNEY, Stevie wonder, John legend, Maluma, among others.

“We are in a race against time and the key to getting back together is the vaccine,” says the statement from Hugh evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

The meeting will also seek to raise contributions to vaccinate more than 27 million health workers around the world and support campaigns of the World Health Organization.

© GettyImages

Also the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that all initiatives to “defend the equity of vaccines and to protect the most vulnerable people” are useful.

Selena Gomez will be the great host and presenter of the concert that will be recorded at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast delayed on YouTube and on ABC, CBS and Fox channels.

The Lose You To Love Me performer said she was honored to be chosen to run the show. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them, ask world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and bring people together for a music night in a way that has not been possible in the last year ”.