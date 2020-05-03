Here you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Health Secretary reported that they already add 22 thousand 88 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in 913 municipalities, 29 localities more than those reported yesterday.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

Data

The municipality or mayor’s office with the most confirmed cases so far is Iztapalapa, in Mexico City.

However, Tijuana Baja California, is the municipality with the most deaths, with 170 documented so far.

In the list of 20 municipalities with the most cases, it should be noted that there are 10 towns in the Valley of Mexico.

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

Mexico City

1097

488

43

62

Tijuana

Baja California

889

467

2. 3

170

Gustavo A. Madero

Mexico City

775

336

36

87

Culiacan

Sinaloa

698

321

twenty-one

116

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

667

321

65

82

Center

Tabasco

649

196

33

79

Mexicali

Baja California

575

179

4

54

Tlalpan

Mexico City

535

106

fifteen

fifteen

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

496

248

18

29

Ecatepec de Morelos

Mexico

431

253

14

29

Alvaro Obregon

Mexico City

416

145

14

35

Puebla

Puebla

405

196

14

48

Merida

Yucatan

373

73

fifteen

14

Cuauhtémoc

Mexico City

367

131

eleven

27

Iztacalco

Mexico City

362

128

6

16

Coyoacán

Mexico City

361

109

7

twenty-one

Miguel Hidalgo

Mexico City

318

85

6

eleven

Xochimilco

Mexico City

303

77

4

14

Venustiano Carranza

Mexico City

295

110

7

22

Juarez

Chihuahua

293

221

72

73

How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 16.70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (66.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (51.59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (43.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 16.70 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.

Here you can follow the coverage minute by minute: