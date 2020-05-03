Here you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Health Secretary reported that they already add 22 thousand 88 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19, which are scattered in 913 municipalities, 29 localities more than those reported yesterday.
In the following search engine you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
Data
The municipality or mayor’s office with the most confirmed cases so far is Iztapalapa, in Mexico City.
However, Tijuana Baja California, is the municipality with the most deaths, with 170 documented so far.
In the list of 20 municipalities with the most cases, it should be noted that there are 10 towns in the Valley of Mexico.
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
Mexico City
1097
488
43
62
Tijuana
Baja California
889
467
2. 3
170
Gustavo A. Madero
Mexico City
775
336
36
87
Culiacan
Sinaloa
698
321
twenty-one
116
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
667
321
65
82
Center
Tabasco
649
196
33
79
Mexicali
Baja California
575
179
4
54
Tlalpan
Mexico City
535
106
fifteen
fifteen
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
496
248
18
29
Ecatepec de Morelos
Mexico
431
253
14
29
Alvaro Obregon
Mexico City
416
145
14
35
Puebla
Puebla
405
196
14
48
Merida
Yucatan
373
73
fifteen
14
Cuauhtémoc
Mexico City
367
131
eleven
27
Iztacalco
Mexico City
362
128
6
16
Coyoacán
Mexico City
361
109
7
twenty-one
Miguel Hidalgo
Mexico City
318
85
6
eleven
Xochimilco
Mexico City
303
77
4
14
Venustiano Carranza
Mexico City
295
110
7
22
Juarez
Chihuahua
293
221
72
73
How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 16.70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (66.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (51.59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (43.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 16.70 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.
