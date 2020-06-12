Iztapalapa’s mayor’s office in Mexico City is above 118 countries and 29 states of the Republic with 6,048 accumulated positive cases of Covid-19.

This demarcation, with almost 2 million inhabitants, is found in this category above nations such as Luxembourg (4,049), Cuba (2,219), Hungary (4,039) or Costa Rica (1,461).

At the national level, Iztapalapa is only below the states Baja California (6, 436 cases), Estado de México (20,723) and the same capital with 33,173 cases.

According to the monitoring of COVID-19 cases in Mexico by municipalities carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Iztapalapa has the highest number of deaths in the entire country caused by SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Iztapalapa overtook the municipality of Tijuana, Baja California, which had more than 80 deaths more than a week ago. Last Monday the two municipalities had 701 deaths, on Tuesday it was exceeded with 718 deaths by 710 that Tijuana registered. And the latest update points to 742 deaths in Iztapalapa versus 733 in Tijuana.

Iztapalapa’s mayor’s office is above Argentina in cases of deaths from COVID-19 with one more case and surpasses 152 countries in the list of 188 countries monitored by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Iztapalapa would be in 6th place for death registration by state in Mexico, above Tabasco (693 deaths) and below Sinaloa (800 deaths). Then followed Veracruz (870), Baja California (1387), the State of Mexico (1,761) and Mexico City with 4,106 deaths.

The Iztapalapa General Hospital “Juan Ramón de la Fuente” works together with COVID-19 Hospitals to transport patients infected with said virus. Mexico City, April 24, 2020. Photo: Quetzalli Blanco / Notimex

Some statistical data of Iztapalapa

According to INEGI data, Iztapalapa has 1,827,868 inhabitants in 116.13 square kilometers with the highest population density in the country: 16,152.28 inhabitants per square kilometer, about 112 people on a soccer field. It also has 495,665 homes, that is, 30.5 homes on the same court.

Its hospital infrastructure is 9 hospital beds for every 10,000 inhabitants compared to 69 hospital beds for 10,000 inhabitants that the Miguel Hidalgo city hall has, for example. Now with the pandemic, Iztapalapa has 10 COVID-19 hospitals.

From the latest data from Covid-19 in Iztapalapa on June 10, it records the percentages of main comorbidities: obesity, 19.49%; hypertension, 18.78%; diabetes, 16.44% and smoking 9.44%.

The economically active population of Iztapalapa, before the coronavirus, was 54% In comparison, for example, the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office, which is one of the most prosperous, has an economically active population of 61%. According to INEGI data.

A general view of the tianguis de la Torres in Iztapalapa in August 2016. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce

Iztapalapa has been one of the municipalities that has not been able to respect the quarantine and # Quédateencasa due to the economic situation of many of its inhabitants who live daily, like many other municipalities. The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell has explained it in his conferences.

The mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada yesterday shared an animated video with her almost 29,000 followers, explaining “what can happen when we do not abide by the guidelines of healthy distance?”:

“#Iztapalapa will come out ahead of this health emergency, # QuédateEnCasa and let’s help stop the spread of # COVID19. # Take it Seriously, do it for our older adults, for the chronically ill, for pregnant women. #JuntosVamosASalirAdelante #TeQueremosVivo ”

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a few days ago about the coronavirus pandemic: “Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is getting worse.”

CORONAVIRUSES AROUND THE WORLD (CONFIRMED CASES)

Iztapalapa, with 6,048 cases of Covid-19, would be below 70, if it were a country.

