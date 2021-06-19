Iztapalapa elevated trolleybus will be inaugurated in August

MEXICO CITY.- In August, the Elevated Trolleybus will be inaugurated in Iztapalapa, announced the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

He indicated that there were some delays, mainly due to the complexity of induced works such as relocation of pipes and drainage.

He pointed out that the elevated viaduct is being supervised in its construction, even by the University of Nuevo León, which is an institution specialized in structures.

