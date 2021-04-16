Izpisúa, the Spaniard who has created human and monkey embryos

The Spanish scientist has led the research that has created 32 embryos with a mixture of monkey and human cells in a laboratory in China

Izpisúa explains in this interview that the ultimate objective of this research is to try to transfer the knowledge obtained from it to other species, such as the pig, where it can be create cells from human tissues and organs to be transplanted to people who need it.

Question. How would you explain your experiment briefly to someone who doesn’t know science? What does it consist of?

Answer. What our research is about is to improve our knowledge about the rules of communication between cells of different species. Knowing how cells of different species communicate it can help us to generate cells, tissues and organs that can be transplanted into people whose organs have stopped working.

Q. Is that exactly what this experiment consists of?

R. This experiment that we have carried out consists of mixing human and monkey cells and trying to understand how they communicate with each other in the process of tissue and organ formation.

P. Physically, where does this cohabitation of cells take place?

R. We do it in the laboratory, outside the normal body, in a Petri dish. These investigations have the purpose of trying to generate knowledge so that we can transfer it to other species, such as the pig, where we could create cells and tissues of human organs. It is not only the sole purpose as well understand the emergence and development of new diseases and the search for new drugs for its treatment. These investigations are far from being carried out into daily clinical practice, but we are convinced that understanding the functioning and communication between cells of different species can help us greatly to improve human health.

Q. In this specific case, you have managed to develop the embryo for almost three weeks …

R. Yes, our experiments have been carried out in the first days of development of primate embryos and their duration has been around three weeks.

Q. What has been the ultimate goal? He has spoken before producing organs that could be used to be transplanted into human beings …

R. That’s how it is. The purpose of this research is not to grow human organs in monkeys but to understand how cells of different species communicate with each other. Detailed knowledge of this process could help generate cells, tissues and organs that could be transplanted to those whose organs have stopped working. But not only in this field this research can have a practical application but also to better understand the appearance and development of many diseases and the search for new drugs for the treatment not only of these diseases. but to better understand aging, undoubtedly the greatest risk factor, of diseases.

Q. How could this help aging?

R. Being able to generate human cells within organisms of other species at different stages of aging can help us understand the molecular mechanisms of why cells age and how reverse that aging process in this case of human cells. We are very interested in this aspect because aging is undoubtedly the greatest risk factor for any disease. And being able to delay aging could delay any disease in general.

Q. Do you think that what you are doing raises an ethical problem?

R. All our work is carried out in compliance with all the strictest ethical and legal standards of our society. Our sole and exclusive interest is to help improve human health.

P. I understand that you also have a novel saliva method related to covid. Is that so?

R. Recently, our laboratory is also trying to contribute our bit to the pandemic that affects all of humanity. And we have been able to develop a methodology that, in a very short period of time, around 15 minutes, not only detects the absence or presence of virus from a saliva sample, but also the specific strain of the virus that may be present in that sample. show. This methodology that can be transported could be useful to take it to specific sites such as airports, companies or research centers in a very simple way. Current virus detection methods entail what we all know as PCR, but some variants can be interpreted as false negatives even though they are positive because the virus is not detected after having mutated. Being able to detect and sequence which variant that biological sample may contain can help to improve the diagnosis of this virus in many places very easily and very quickly.