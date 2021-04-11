Iznájar is digitally updated | News | Infrastructures

The small municipality of Iznájar it is located right in the Subbética Cordobesa, in the heart of Andalusia, and has little more than 4,000 inhabitants. Its typical Andalusian streets offer the tranquility and tranquility of the rural environment, however, its connectivity has nothing to envy to large urban centers. More than 15 years ago, the town began a modernization of its infrastructures and began a program of technological education of all its neighbors that has allowed it to update itself to achieve a connection by cable and Wi-Fi through 100 Mb fiber optic accompanied by open spaces with free internet access.

In this way, the Cordovan town is positioned as a technologically alive municipality far from the isolation suffered by other rural populations in this regard. In fact, both the Digital Agenda for Europe as the Digital Agenda for Spain Their objective was to offer coverage, before January 1, 2020, that allows access at a speed of at least 30 Mbps to at least 90% of the inhabitants of towns and cities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

An investment of around € 50,000 has been made for this digital network

This digital network, which has been a investment around € 50,000, It has allowed that, during the pandemic, many freelancers established their job and place of residence there. Although this population located in the heart of Andalusia had previously conquered a large group of foreigners (English, American, Japanese, etc.), many of them active, and who need good connectivity either to develop their professional activities. as to maintain good communication with their relatives and relatives.

Iznájar is digitally updated.

Before breaking the digital divide that existed in the municipality, the first thing was to start a digital modernization of the same. For this reason, more than a decade ago a Guadalinfo center in charge of conducting courses, activities, talks, etc. Aimed at all groups, both women and children, adolescents and retirees, entrepreneurs and freelancers to help them in everything related to the online world. Its degree of acceptance has been such that today it is estimated that more than 90% of Iznajeños have come to this center either to participate in any of its programs, learn to carry out electronic management, manage social networks or have , in recent years, even knowledge of robotics.

Thanks to this technological approach, Iznájar has also experienced a increase in your professional activity both with the creation of new companies and the start of the activity of new freelancers. According to data provided by the municipality’s own Guadalinfo center, 60% of those attending its activity program are self-employed and entrepreneurs.

The town decided to go one step further and, later, they were born in the municipality four telecentres or Internet access points located in some of the villages that make up the town. Its activity still continues and even last year a new Digital Innovation Center was opened thanks to an agreement with the Diputación de Córdoba within the project “Digital Villages”.

The pandemic also could not stop the advance of digital infrastructures and 2020 marked the arrival in Iznájar of the Wi-Fi signal in different open public spaces that have an information plate so that they can be easily recognized. In this way, connectivity is no longer only aimed at the inhabitants of the town, but it is also focused on tourists who decide to walk through the streets and enjoy its most emblematic places.

This program offered by the European Union is responsible for providing municipalities with the electronic devices necessary to offer this service, through a voucher of 15.0000 euros. For its part, the council undertakes to cover maintenance and connectivity expenses for a minimum period of three years.

Finally, from the Iznajeño city council, a public-private collaboration project was promoted with a local-regional company to deploy the broadband throughout the region, despite the inconveniences due to the complicated orography of the terrain. In this way, the total connectivity of all its inhabitants is guaranteed, both of the 19 villages / scattered that are part of the municipality and the center of Iznájar, regardless of the area in which they live or their income level and it is an added when it comes to highlighting tourism.

“In Iznájar we have been working little by little, adapting ourselves to new technologies at the same time that we established and developed the necessary infrastructures to create a stable digital network at the height of the large population centers. We will continue working to keep up to date and that everyone, both Iznajeños and tourists who come to discover our municipality, can enjoy this service that is so necessary today ”, he highlights Lope Ruiz, mayor of Iznájar.

Iznajar will continue working to adapt new technologies and everything related to the Internet and the online world to its neighbors so that they find this Cordovan town as one of the most advanced in this type of services and serve not only not to lose population but to call the attention to new workers who want to settle in it.