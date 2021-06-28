Izertis struggles to recover the 9 euros at the close with increases of more than 2% in the stock market today

In the last days, Izertis struggles to recover the 9 euros that he left behind on May 10, when he closed the day at 9,120 euros per share. Now, after some slight falls in their price, the company’s shares are recovering and moving around the 8,840 euros per intraday share, with large rises of more than 2% that they point to him as the fifth most bullish stock on BME Growth today.

Likewise, the company reached all-time highs on March 26 when the share closed at 9,700 euros. A figure that highlights the good rhythm of the company in this first half of the year, positioning itself with a 14.59% annual revaluation.

Just a week ago Carlos Sartorius joined the Izertis Board of Directors, an executive with a successful international career of more than 30 years in leadership positions in sales and market development in the B2B technology sector, including software, services, integration of systems, product development and infrastructure. To this incorporation are added others such as Rafael Cavanillas, who assumes the Directorate of Investor Relations and Corporate Development; Segor Teclesmayer, who will be in charge of managing the People & Culture department; and Irene Sáenz de Santa María, who assumes the position of Legal Counsel.

These additions are part of the company’s growth and consolidation strategy, which recently announced results in 2020 in which it has multiplied its net profit by 5.4.

In addition, among other achievements achieved within 2021, the most recent of them stands out, obtaining the recognition of Microsoft with the Gold level in the Project Portfolio Management competencies, thus becoming a Gold Partner by Microsoft, which certifies the most the company’s high standards of association and gives it great prestige and recognition.