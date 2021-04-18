Izertis soars 6% after the entry of Lola Solana’s Santander Small Caps fund

The technology consultancy Izertis opens shareholder and celebrates it with increases of 6% in BME Growth. The Santander Small Caps fund, managed by the team of the renowned Lola Solana, It has taken over 2% of the company with an outlay of 3.62 million euros.

Specifically, the Santander Asset Management fund has paid 8 euros for each of the shares that it has acquired, which represents a discount of 10% compared to its market valuation, at 8.9 euros. And, according to the documentation sent by Izertis to the supervisors of BME Growth, it has acquired a package of 452,395 shares that makes it one of its most relevant shareholders.

Your entry has been executed using the purchase of these securities from Laren Capital SLU, the company through which the president and CEO of Izertis, Pablo Martin, holds the majority shareholding of the company. After this operation, executed in two tranches on April 15, the manager still holds 60.9% of the shares of the listed company.

Skyrocketing benefits

Izertis points to the entry of the Santander fund manager as “one more sign of the market’s confidence in your strategy and long-term growth plan“In this sense, the company announced just a few days ago an annual profit of 1.3 million euros in 2020. A figure of 5.4 times the profits achieved a year earlier.

This strong rebound was possible, among other factors, due to the 9.5% increase in its turnover, up to 50.7 million euros. This increase far exceeded what the Spanish Association of Consulting Companies (AEC) had indicated for the sector as a whole: 1.1% year-on-year.

At all-time highs

The head of the fund that has just arrived at the company, Lola Solana, is responsible for the investment vehicles in small and medium listed companies with a sustainable approach (ASG) of the Santander group. In addition, in three of the last four years it has been recognized as the best Spanish equity manager, according to Citywire agency awards.

In the last year, Izertis shares accumulate a revaluation of 130% that has led them to all-time highs in full pandemic. The company is one of the most liquid of BME Growth, the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB). Only in the first quarter of the year, transactions on their securities have added a volume equivalent to 15 million euros, which is already 29% more than in the whole of the entire financial year 2020.