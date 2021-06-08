Izertis is recognized by Microsoft with the Gold level in Porject Portfolio Management competencies

Izertis has been recognized by Microsoft as a Gold Partner in the Project Portfolio Management competencies. This milestone not only demonstrates the maturity and experience in helping its clients to correctly manage the project portfolio, but also in supporting them in adapting and supporting these processes with the appropriate Microsoft tools.

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) tools centralize project management with the aim of optimhoist available resources in each organization, prioritizing projects and associated resources according to the business value and ROI they bring.

This recognition by Microsoft is part of the growth strategy of an area that, according to studies by Grand View Research, expects a 13.4% growth through 2027 to $ 11.4 billion. Currently, the company has PPM projects deployed in banking and insurance companies, industry, retail, public administration, energy, health, pharma, among others.

As stated by Otman Daoud, Head of the Enterprise & IT Governance area, “Microsoft tools and especially Microsoft PPM are a very important asset in our area. The solution allows us to offer our clients various functionalities such as improving executive visibility over the portfolio, increasing the degree of maturity of PMOs, optimizing resource allocation, managing costs or improving capabilities. report generation. All this allows our clients to have a transparent environment to streamline decision-making, focusing effort on valuable tasks”.

Obtaining recognition as Gold Partner by Microsoft certifies the highest standards of association by Izertis and the North American company. In turn, it validates the technical expertise of its professionals, who guarantee a wide range of Microsoft products, technologies and solutions.

Be part of this small group of companies in Spain, positions Izertis as one of the benchmark companies in this segment, and allows it to continue advancing at the forefront of the digital transformation sector, and more specifically in the specialty of IT Governance.