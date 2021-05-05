Izertis is part of the Portuguese company Rebis Consulting Received

Izertis has announced the integration of Rebis Consulting, Portuguese consulting firm specialized in Data & Intelligence. The company located a few kilometers from Lisbon has important clients in sectors such as banking, energy, insurance, retail, food, or telecommunications.

Rebis Consulting is one of the reference SAP partners in Portugal, a leading platform in the corporate solutions market with an annual turnover of more than 27,000 million euros, and specializes in data analytics and business intelligence services.

In this way, the multinational from Gijón seeks to expand its operations in the Portuguese country, with a strategic player in specialties such as SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Hana, Business Intelligence or Data Services. Izertis landed for the first time in Portugal in 2018 and with the union of Rebis, there would already be 4 companies joining its project in the country, which currently has branches in Lisbon and Aveiro.

Likewise, Izertis continues to advance in its growth strategy, with which it plans to reach 125 million euros in turnover in 2023. On this occasion, reinforcing its Business Intelligence and Analytics area, with the aim of continuing to increase its position by market in which, according to MarketsandMarkets studies, annual growth of 7.6% is expected until 2025 to reach 33,000 million dollars.

As you have pointed out Pablo Martín, president and CEO of Izertis, “The incorporation of Rebis helps us to strengthen our presence in Portugal and to continue improving our portfolio of services, in an increasingly competitive market that demands high-quality solutions”. He also highlighted “the great specialization of Rebis consultants and engineers, which will allow us to have a team with an exceptional technical level”.

In order to Nuno Ferreira and Jorge Sousa, Co-CEO of Rebis, “This integration will add our know-how to a very solid and ambitious international project, with which to develop more complex initiatives, combining synergies and knowledge about the resulting client portfolio”.