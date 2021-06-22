“Izertis is developing the BorderSens project for border drug control”

Who is Izertis and what role does it have in the field of international projects?

Izertis is a technological construction company that has been in existence for almost 25 years and, in the international arena, from an early age it has begun to expand and work in different countries, right now we are in nine countries, we have carried out projects in 52 countries and, for For example, in the last 2020 we have generated business in Canada, the Caribbean and Cape Verde.

The area of ​​international projects, however, is more recent. We began in 2018 to work on multilateral projects, which are the projects of banks such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, etc.

In addition, we are also present in European tender projects or tenders with organizations such as, for example, the European Environmental Organization, the European Organization for Safety and Health at Work, etc. In addition, we are very active in European innovation projects, in European R & D & I projects, large consortia under the previous Horizon 2020 framework program and this new program that is going to start this year, which is Horizon Europe.

What were the first countries in which the company’s activity began in this type of project?

It was through Europe, from the area of ​​Digital Transformation and Innovation. This is a constant trend in Izertis, our area traces new paths, new challenges, new adventures … and through this area we began to achieve the first R&D projects, innovation, large consortium European projects. An example would be the project that we are developing right now, under the Horizon 2020 program, BorderSens, which is a project in which universities and research centers from all over Europe, police, border agents, customs and technology companies collaborate on a project to border drug control.

As a result of all this, we began our journey in multilateral projects and the first project we got was for the African Development Bank, for COMESA, which is like the European Union, but in a group of African states. It is a very nice project for the empowerment of African women entrepreneurs, we created a platform for networking and business improvement and, from there, we already started working with other banks, we are a “vendor” of the World Bank, we are working on projects with the Intra-American Development Bank, in the Caribbean, Cape Verde, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

What type of projects are the most outstanding of those that you are currently working on?

We could distinguish different types of projects. International innovation projects and within these, the most prominent is the BorderSens project, this project is a great challenge because there are about 10 partners between universities, technology centers, customs, police from all over Europe, border agents and a couple of technological partnet, one of them Izertis, and it is a great challenge in which we seek new ways to prevent drug trafficking across borders, even detecting precursors of these drugs using technology, it is something very innovative.

In addition to this we have other unilateral projects of which I would highlight two: One that we have for the Inter-American Development Bank of the Caribbean, which we work with the IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank and we are working to use blockchain for academic certificates And, the other star project is with the World Bank in Cape Verde, in which we are developing, one step ahead of what is being promoted in Europe, the digital health passport using blockchain for Cape Verde.

In addition to all this, in the part of European tenders right now we are in proposals with several European organizations and also preparing four large consortium projects for October, for the opening of this new Horizon Europe program.

What types of countries are currently offering the most opportunities to advance in digital transformation?

There are two main aspects regarding these digital transformation opportunities. On the one hand, there is all the dynamics that Europe has, which is a dynamic of very advanced development, growth, digital transformation, very mature and advanced. However, in the countries where multilateral projects are developed, they are developing countries, but this does not mean that they are going to start further back, but rather that it is a huge opportunity to jump in and save the entire previous process, it is In other words, these developing countries are not just about digitizing their health system, but directly making the leap to implementing a health system based on blockchain, with digital passports for citizens, and equipping yourself a bit at the level of digital transformation that Europe has. , with which, Latin America, the global alliance ADChain, the projects that come through the IDB Lab in the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, which is very emerging in all this because they make that direct leap, in all countries, in modernizing their infrastructures, their government systems, etc. but of course we cannot also forget the European digital transformation, with its new Artificial Intelligence and Cloud policies, more advanced but seeking that consensus, it is the digital transformation of equipment in all the countries of the European Union.

Is the advancement of this type of project in developing countries more complicated?

It is complicated because we have to do a very important digitization work, that is, we have to convince ourselves that you should not go step by step, they are able to take that leap, however, it is very easy because you do not have to fight against obsolete hierarchies, against flawed infrastructures or against an atomization of services that have made previous developments, but the path is new to explore and you can propose from scratch an already modern and scalable solution to digitally transform, that is, not only digitize or put technology, but to transform the way processes are done, the way business is done, the way that country relates to its citizens, which is difficult in some areas, but I think that it has many advantages.

What is the medium-long-term objective for the advancement of the company in this type of project?

Our objective depends on the area in which we operate, that is, when we are talking about large European innovation projects, our objective is to continue working in the same line that has been done, but establishing more powerful alliances or networking, this is the line in which we are working now to participate in the large consortiums or European missions. All this goes from the bottom up, the entire regional and national part is the great promoter of all this and then allows us to play with the great European players in innovation projects.

At the multilateral level, Izertis is already mature, that is, we have great references, we are the main vendors of, for example, the IDB Lab, the World Bank, etc. they have us as a reference. A key in these projects is that there is always a phase two, that is, the execution is very satisfactory for everyone and they always ask us to expand that project, give it a new life, a dimension, improve the platform, expand that result that we have in the project and we extend it to other countries… With which, our medium-long-term objective is to consolidate all this and continue working there.

In the European part, taking advantage of all that synergy of the innovation part, is to start working face to face with the big European agencies that already know us. But the great objective for this medium-long term is to start working with them, so that they see Izertis’s solvency as the one we have in multilaterals and that it be recurrent and allow us to continue growing.

In short, follow the Izertis philosophy in this regard, which is solid growth, with its excellence and a bit of introducing that freshness that we can sometimes face against other slightly larger players. That agility, flexibility, sitting not in front of that client but with them, is to continue promoting all this in the medium-long term.