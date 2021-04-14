Izertis doubles its presence in Catalonia with the incorporation of 3Aside Received

Izertis has confirmed the integration of the consulting firm 3ASIDE, specialized in the development of turnkey technological applications. The consulting company located in Barcelona has important clients in sectors such as banking, insurance, pharmaceutical, energy or public administration.

With this acquisition, they incorporate into their structure a company of industry reference that has more than 10 years of activity and that has closed the last year with a turnover of more than 4 million euros.

The Barcelona company provides a great technical team with extensive experience in software development projects, where its portfolio of specific solutions for human resources and process improvement stands out. In this way, the team in Catalonia would be divided into two production centers in Barcelona and Reus, with a figure of more than 150 employees.

This acquisition is part of the national and international expansion plan focused on achieving 125 million euros of turnover in 2023, and allows reinforcing its presence in a key community for the growth of the company, in a year in which national spending on technology will stand at 45,000 million euros.

The transaction price consists of a fixed price for an amount of 3,749,527.64 euros and a variable with a maximum limit of 600,000 euros, linked to the results achieved during the financial year 2021. The payment has been structured through a stock payment combination (to be paid within the framework of a capital increase operation by offsetting credits, with the consequent issuance of new shares) and cash.

The shares delivered as the sale price will be subject to a lock-up commitment for a period of 36 months from the delivery of the shares, although the sellers will be authorized to proceed with their disposal provided that the maximum sale limit of 1/36 per month of all the shares delivered is not exceeded.

As you have pointed out Pablo Martin, President and CEO of Izertis, “the incorporation of 3ASIDE helps to strengthen our presence in Catalonia and to continue improving our portfolio of services, in an increasingly competitive market that demands innovative high-tech solutions”. It also highlights “the great specialization of 3ASIDE consultants and engineers, which will allow us to have a team with an exceptional technical level”.

In order to Toni Oliva and Joan Sagarra, executive directors of 3ASIDE, “this integration will make it possible to add our know-how to a very solid and ambitious international project, with which to develop more complex initiatives, combining synergies and knowledge about the resulting client portfolio”.

This announcement is made just one day after presenting the 2020 results, in which despite the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Izertis announced a net profit 5.4 times higher than the previous year, and a net amount of turnover of 50.7 million euros, with 5.3 million EBITDA normalized, which represent increases compared to 2019 of 9.5% and 14.2%, respectively.