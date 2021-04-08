Izarra get the victory against Alavés B in the second half (0-1)

04/07/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Izarra got off to a good start in the Second Phase of Second B, thanks to a victory at the home of the Alaves B 0-1 in the match held on Wednesday in the Ibaia facilities. With this score, the Estellés team is fifth with 18 points at the end of the game and the Alaves B fourth with 20 points in the locker after the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Estellés team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Jesus Losantos in minute 80. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 0-1 in the light.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Izarra (Aritz eguaras and Rupee). In addition, there were two red cards in the game, which caused the expulsion of Yoldi by the visiting team and Berlanga by the local team.

With this result, the Alaves B he gets 20 points and the Izarra it goes up to 18 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Second B, the Alaves B will play his match against him Ejea at home. For his part, Izarra will play in his fief his match against him Portugalete.

Data sheetAlaves B:Aritz Castro, Martinez, Keller, Jaouad, Víctor López, Illesca, Sergi García, Pepe Blanco, Berlanga, Gagua and AbdeIzarra:Julio Iricibar, Aritz Eguaras, Endika, Gallego, Eneko, Gómez (Jesús Losantos, min.66), Rúper, Miki Muñoz (Oli, min.77), Parra, Sergio Sánchez and Gorka LabordaStadium:Ibaia facilitiesGoals:Jesús Losantos (0-1, min. 80)