Iz Carmouche faces undefeated Kana Watanabe in Bellator MMA 261 co-main event on Friday, June 25

LOS ANGELES – Liz Carmouche (15-7), ranked No. 5 in BELLATOR’s most recent women’s pound-for-pound rankings will face a major challenge against No. 3 featherweight Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) during BELLATOR MMA 261 Co-Main Event: Johnson vs. Moldavsky on Friday, June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card will go live on SHOWTIME at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BELLATOR 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky will be anchored by the interim heavyweight title fight between ranked No. 1 Timothy Johnson (15-6) and No. 3 ranked Valentin Moldavsky (10-1). Other confirmed fights on the main card include featherweight and former title contender, ranked No. 5 Daniel Weichel (40-12) against undefeated Hawaiian Keoni Diggs (9-0), and the rescheduled light heavyweight contest. between No. 10 Christian Edwards (4-0) and Ben Parrish (4-1)

The preliminary portion of BELLATOR 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT and will be broadcast live on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and on Pluto TV.

There are two recently announced fights. Jaylon Bates (2-0) vs. Cody Matthews (1-1) corresponding to the bantamweight and middleweight contest between Taylor Johsnson (6-2) and Lance Wright (5-1). Other fights include the lightweight date between No. 6 ranked Myles Jury (19-5) versus No. 7 Sidney Outlaw (15-4), a women’s strawweight fight between Lena Ovchynnikova (12-6, 1 NC) and Kyra Batara (8-4), a light heavyweight contest that will see Lee Chadwick (26-15-1) versus Simon Biyong (7-1), and a lightweight affair between Søren Bak (14- 1) and Bobby Lee (12-5).

Established flyweight competitor Liz Carmouche joined BELLATOR’s women’s flyweight division after a remarkable six-year career in the UFC. The 37-year-old fighter who trains in San Diego and is a product of Team Hurricane Awesome has also competed for Strikeforce, earning a pair of wins with that promotion. Since signing with BELLATOR, the “Girl-Rilla” has achieved two consecutive wins defeating Vanessa Porto and DeAnna Bennett. The Lafayette, Louisiana native also became an aviation electrician in the United States Army, completing three years of service in the Middle East.

“I’m looking to close this fight in a dominant fashion to stamp my name as the top contender for that championship belt,” Carmouche said.

Japan’s Watanabe is undefeated in 11 professional fights, entering the BELLATOR MMA cage for the third time in three years. The sheer strength of the 32-year-old judoka makes her stand out with a 60% completion rate and allowed her to beat other BELLATOR featherweights such as Colombian Alejandra Lara and Ilara Joanne since joining the promotion. The No. 3 featherweight will look to make her own mark in her pursuit of the coveted BELLATOR 125-pound division title.

“I am very grateful for another opportunity to fight during these tough times. Liz Carmouche is very experienced and never stops facing the best, which makes her without a doubt one of the best in the world, ”said Watanabe. “I totally respect her in all aspects and I am truly honored to face an athlete like her. Having said that, I am excited to take on this challenge to show everyone and prove to myself that I have what it takes to be one of the best on the planet. I want to win this fight convincingly and open the doors for a title fight. “

