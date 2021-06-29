Ixpanea denounces Yayo Gutiérrez before the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor’s Office – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The influencer Ixpanea filed a complaint with the Capital’s Sexual Crimes Investigation Office against youtuber Yayo Gutiérrez, whom she accused in January of possessing an intimate video of her without her consent and having lied about her elimination.

“I do not tell lies: if all this time I had in silence in my legal process it was so as not to hinder it and because I do not intend to litigate in the media. Is not easy. A complaint is not enchiladas, less when it comes to something so delicate or you have a family with power or you have the old YouTube guild covering the sun with a finger or being accomplices of abuses that have been carried out in years, “he said through a message in social networks.

She stated that she was not the only woman “who had a history like this or worse with this being. What I told them was only one of the many things he did to me and to other people, many of them my friends, girls who followed him and girls in the middle, also younger girls. For this reason and more I want to trust that justice will be done legally ”.

“It’s not about opportunism, it’s about stopping normalizing ruining lives from death just because of your ego. Those who say that he has changed, do not invent, if since I made my complaint I have conversations about him with other women being the same jerk, “he said.

Ixpanea assured that it will present its evidence in a “fair and clean manner with the corresponding authorities. For me, for my friends and those who could be missing. This is going to be time consuming, but it is going to be achieved ”.

“And to all those who support him (Yayo), if they don’t know the net, don’t get involved, they can also get burned or showing that they are equal to him,” he said.

So far, Gutiérrez has not issued any response about what happened with Ixpanea.

In January, the youtuber related through a video that 10 years ago she met Yayo Gutiérrez and other personalities, with whom she began to talk by video call. Time when I was between 18 and 19 years old.

“I started talking to him a lot through video calls, I am very sorry to tell this because it means exposing yourself and saying things you don’t want; However, I know that if I tell it, many people will stop doing this kind of thing like trusting people they don’t even know and getting naked in front of that person on a video call. You never know who may be watching that video, you never know if there is a backup of that video, “he said.

Ixpanea said that when he became more friends with Gutiérrez, it was that he told him that he had an intimate photo of a friend of hers.

“He confessed to me that he had a photo of a girl I knew in high school with whom he sometimes spoke (…) I told him: ‘You don’t have anything about me?’ and he confessed to me that he had a video of me, “he said.

The youtuber asked him to delete his video, to which he agreed, but soon after he realized that he still had it.

“When I asked him for a justification, he told me it was to masturbate. He lent me his laptop and it occurred to me to put ‘ix.mov’ and when I put that the video appeared, that is, he had a backup (backup) “, he said.