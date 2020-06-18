Last Sunday took place what would be the first part of the King of the Ring by IWRG at home Naucalpan Arena, in a closed door function where sanitary measures were taken, for the cast as well as for the media that they covered live and thus be able to provide an event that complied with the hygiene and sanitary protocols necessary to carry out a function in amid the pandemic in which the country is.

King of Ring

The King of the Ring is one of the most important and traditional tournaments in recent years that IWRG has in the fight year and that has also gained great prestige and all independent fighters who belong to the regular cast of the Naucaplan Arena want Being in this tournament, for several fighters is a springboard in their careers and that is why they are looking for a way to be inside and of course win it. Sunday was the first date where the first semifinalist turned out to be the Japanese Shun Skywalker that he realized at the end of Dragon bane after 15 fighters were scrambling to get his pass.

Indefinite suspension from the Commission

The Box and Fight Commission of the State of Mexico issued a statement the next day where it indicates that because this function was carried out the promoter Marco Moreno and that he is the hierarch of the IWRG and the Naucalpan Arena is suspended indefinitely to perform Lucha Libre functions, for which the 2nd part of the tournament as well as the conclusion of the King of the Ring is suspended and without a new date until this is resolved.

