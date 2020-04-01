         iWork and the mouse support on the iPad is the tool we lacked to be a little more productive

The arrival of the mouse support to the iPad with iPadOS 13.4 has meant a major change. Although there are some functions already supported, it is necessary for developers to adapt their apps to make full use of it. A few hours ago, Apple has announced full mouse support in its iWork suite and we have already tried it.

The result is surprising and blur a little more the barriers that differentiated a Mac from an iPad. This has been our experience.

Numbers, the great beneficiary of mouse support

I am writing these lines after updating a spreadsheet in Numbers with multiple tabs and full of data. It is a document where I keep all Apple financial results for the last 20 years, both quarterly and annually. They include the two reporting changes made at this time.

The changes made are small. Just the inclusion of the service and hardware margins that the company published a couple of months ago. But I have also taken advantage of dragging some formulas using autocomplete. And the truth is that you gain in comfort.

But I have also tried to add a column and fill it with formulas and test data. And moving a site row is now much easier. One of the details that help work is that moving the site pointer slightly highlights the cell that you “fly over”. A behavior that helps you follow your path.

In general, I feel that with this update, both the app and iPadOS allow me to become more independent from the iMac. I have always managed with the keyboard and its shortcuts, so the iPad Pro has been enough for me to edit Numbers documents lightly. But the addition of the mouse is an important value addition that could open the door to greater use.

The way the mouse support is implemented in iPadOS 13.4 is a success. The animations, the pointer changes, the transitions, everything is adapted for this accessory. As with the keyboard and Apple Pencil, the mouse is also an accessory that amplifies your “powers”. But it is completely optional. An iPad is still an iPad even if you don’t have any of those three peripherals.

Capitulars, templates and folders of iCloud among other improvements

The other two apps that make up iWork have also obtained improvements. However, the mouse support seems to be intended more for Numbers, where this accessory is very useful. That said, we will surely see more news, improved support and features from iPadOS 14 this summer.

Numbers, Pages and Keynote incorporate a small enhancement intended for writers. Is about the capitular letters, an adjustment that allows you to set the initial letter (s) of a paragraph of a larger size than usual. They are often found at the beginning of a chapter, and from what we’ve tried they have quite a bit of customization (you can see an example in the screenshot above).

In addition to this small change, Apple used to add others. Some of the most prominent are these:

More templates for Pages and Keynote.

Redesigned frequent template picker.

ICloud Shared Folder Support.

Offline editing of shared documents and subsequent upload of changes.

Some of these improvements are also found in your mac version correspondent. If you want to start taking advantage of them all, make sure you have them updated from the App Store.

