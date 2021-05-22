Ivonne Montero shows off her toned figure in a black swimsuit

The Mexican actress, Ivonne montero, who is one of the most beloved of the artistic medium and by her followers, surprised her thousands of fans by showing off her worked figure on social networks.

After overcoming the Covid, the actress who a few weeks ago celebrated her 47th birthday, showed that despite having sequels, she enjoys every moment and showed that she continues to stay in great shape.

In a tiny black swimsuit, Montero left his fans speechless with his toned body. The photo has managed to reach more than 3 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

“When you look in the mirror … smile at yourself … think about what you are willing to do for yourself … and start today … !!”