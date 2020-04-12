Ivonne Montero he showed off his best dance steps with the best company, his daughter Antonella.

In complete isolation from home, the actress and singer wasted sensuality dancing the famous song “Love at first sight”, with which she made it clear that dance is one of the arts that she dominates best.

Dressed in a brown short that combined with a sexy pink top, the model made her followers dance with the catchy rhythm, revealing her shapely legs and steel abdomen.

“Celebrating life. Dancing with my beautiful and eternal company“It was as described in a first video in which he danced for more than two minutes.

However, hours later he decided to share the full version of the clip, accumulating in just one hour more than 35,000 views.

“Women’s beauty“,”You have a great body“,”What a spectacular figure and how divine you dance“,”Divine Woman“,”Poetry in motion“,”What beauty and more with your baby“,”You are the perfect mommy“These are some messages that the television star has received so far.

Days before, Huntsman He published a photograph with which he lit the nets, and it is that, wearing a cheeky bikini, he showed off his curves while posing from the stairs of his house.

