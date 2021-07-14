Ivo Karlovic wants to continue competing at 42

There are players on the ATP circuit who, although they do not have a particularly attractive game or are in a position to fight for great goals, still generate enormous sympathy and admiration among all fans. One of them is undoubtedly Ivo Karlovic. The giant of world tennis has been linked to this sport a lifetime and although it is evident that his best times are far behind him, he is reluctant to abandon what he is most passionate about in the world. He continues to walk with panache his 211 centimeters in height and sow panic in his rivals with one of the best serves in history, and in the ATP 250 Newport 2021 has reaped a triumph that returns part of the lost confidence as explained in atptour.com.

And it is that when you compete with 42 years everything that happens on a competition track is a gift from heaven. Karlovic knows this well, striving to enjoy each meeting to the fullest after a year and a half in which he has traveled very little as a result of the pandemic. Since the break, the Croatian had barely played 14 games, with 10 defeats and only 4 victories. It seemed that his withdrawal could be precipitated, but Ivo wants to continue. “I just want to continue competing and have fun on the court. I love the Newport tournament and I want to show that I have deserved the invitation received,” says the winner of 8 ATP titles in his career, including Newport 2016.

“I am 42 years old and I love to stay on the circuit. I haven’t traveled much since the pandemic broke out so I’m looking forward to getting back into the routine of playing ATP tournaments. Everyone talks to me about my age, but I don’t feel weaker or weaker. less agile than ten years ago, the feeling is practically the same. My game intelligence and physical condition is similar, I just have to find a way to win games as that will keep me motivated to keep competing “, declares a man who beat Bernabé Zapata in the first round and now he will play against Alexander Bublik.

There are only two players older than Karlovic in the ATP database

Longevity of Ivo Karlovic It is amazing and acquires a special relevance when we look for which players are the most veteran who have ATP ranking. The surprise is capitalized to see that only two men older than the Croatian are still in the database of the institution of men’s tennis, as they are Oh-hee kwon Y Toshihide Matsui, but they have not competed one from 2019 and another from 2020, also having very low rankings. The “little Ivo” is in a position to return to the top-200 and who knows if he could achieve a memorable feat chaining triumphs that return him to the select group of the 100 best in the world.