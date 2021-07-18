Ivo Karlovic to retire at the US Open 2021

At 42 years old and having played only 8 games this season, it was news that we expected sooner rather than later. Ivo Karlovic He has made a decision, to retire. When? According to Geoffrey Fernández, director of the Los Cabos ATP 250, the US Open 2021 it will be his last tournament. This was discovered during the draw for the Mexican team, where the organization had the detail of giving the Croatian tennis player a WC and thus add one more stop on his farewell tour.

“Ivo Karlovic told us that he will retire at the US Open and we are grateful to him, we are very fond of him for being our first champion. It is good and deserved to see him off like this”, @GeoffreyFdz – Los Cabos Tennis Open (@AbiertoLosCabos) July 17, 2021