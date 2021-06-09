Ivica Zubac factor weighs negatively on Los Angeles Clippers

One of the biggest headaches this season has generated Los Angeles Clippers Tyronne Lue has been the center position. With the scarce contributions of Ivica zubac and the physical swings (not talent) of DeMarcus Cousins ​​have not given continuity to the Los Angeles centers.

And the numbers do not speak well of the Croatian, who subtracts more than adds every time he accumulates good amounts of minutes, his team loses. If Ivica Zubac passes 18 minutes in these 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers’ record is 0-4. If you do not reach those figures, the record is completely opposite, 4-0. Chance or causality?