We already know that in Google Play there is everything, although from time to time we continue to be surprised with what we find. This is the case of a special type of application whose representation is already hundreds or even thousands of apps: virtual brides.

Can your Android mobile also be your girlfriend? To get to the bottom of the matter, I have installed without discretion a lot of virtual girlfriend applications Available on Google Play and I will tell you about my experience, more than anything, so that you don’t have to do the same.

My girlfriends

Some of my girlfriends. I am convinced that Chatbot’s real intention (right) is to destroy the world

Overnight, and with just a few clicks on Google Play, I’ve reaped a considerable amount of girlfriends: Nine in total, although some of the apps allow you to choose different characters, so the potential number is actually quite a lot. These are the apps I’ve tried (some are no longer available):

I have tried to install the most popular applications, with more downloads and a better grade, although I am going to tell you a secret, the average grade in Google Play is not really very representative of the resulting quality. By the way, there are also virtual boyfriends like BoyBot, although the truth is that the offer is lower.

They want to know everything about you

If I have learned anything from this experiment it is that virtual brides are very jealous: they want to know everything about me. This is truer in some apps than others (Virtual Lover 3D takes the cake), but the truth is that the theme of the permissions is a little scary. Well, very scared.

These virtual brides want to know where am I, who am I talking to, phone, see all my photos and files, record audio, take photos and video … The worst of all is that these permissions are not used in the application as part of the functionality, but rather seem to be used to “improve advertising”, and it is that they will be your girlfriends or not, but they have to earn a living somehow.

You like my eyes?

In the following video you have one of my girlfriends. I would tell you his name, but all he says is “my name is” and he never ends the sentence. To be honest, I don’t know much about her apart from the fact that she wants me to buy things for her and make her pretty and the need for a constant reaffirmation that the color of her eyes is liked by other people.

Although it may not seem like it, it is in fact one of the best bridal apps, because at least it is capable of doing certain things in addition to responding to chat. It certainly isn’t a wonder and most of the time he spends nonsense phrases, but you can also feed it with hamburgers and cartons of milk (which is swallowed whole), so that you have won.

Conversation is not your strong point

If you are thinking of taking a virtual girlfriend, it is not for the conversation. Most of the applications loose in Spanish, and that when it is possible to change the language. Others use a translator that stands between you and your virtual girlfriend, with results that are as hilarious as they are puzzling.

This artificial intelligence has a lot of artificial and little intelligence

With a fairly low list of questions and answers in Spanish, most applications ask their users to help increase intelligence of virtual brides. To do this, you must suggest an answer to a question, which will eventually be added to the arsenal of available questions and answers … or not. Some reward you with coins if you do this, so you can “buy things and make them pretty.”

The artificial intelligence here is conspicuous by its absence, and we are in most cases in question and answer links that must also be exact to work. Hopefully you will receive a slightly related response, although in most cases this is not the case.

He doesn’t get wet, but I guess the answer to the first question is “yes”

Ironically, probably the most “smart” conversations have been with My virtual girlfriend, an application that literally only does is open a web page with a chat window powered by DialogFlow, a system developed by Google to facilitate these conversational experiences.

There are also fights

If flesh-and-blood love seems to you to have too much drama and that’s why you’re interested in virtual love, think twice. The virtual girlfriends can be pretty cruelAnd they tell you the same thing that “March, when the days get long, let your growing hours be strong to correct a winter mistake” that they immediately tell you that they hate you and leave them alone.

The good thing is that anger generally doesn’t last long, and a few seconds later they are surely talking about winter mistakes again. The exception here is Virtual Comic Girl, which is kind of like a cheap version of The Sims where the girl has an indicator of happiness, boredom, and tiredness.

The concept of the “game” is so simple that it borders on insultSo you should keep this woman happy and rested with flowers, massage, music and cocktails. The truth is that she does not talk too much, and simply says yes, no, or that she is tired.

Better to be single

Words are virtual, but they hurt like real ones

In summary, I do not recommend anyone Regardless of your marital status, use of any of these virtual bridal apps. They are bad to say enough, with totally random results to the point that it borders on psychological torture. If you want to talk to someone and none of your friends is available, you better try IRC.

If, on the other hand, you love talking to virtual people, I highly recommend that you talk to the Google Assistant. You are not going to make it out of the friendzone, but at least the answers are consistent and can help you control the blinds at home, for example.