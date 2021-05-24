I’ve trained my whole life to get to the top

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Undisputed Super Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor: “I’m ecstatic. I have trained my whole life for this. I have dedicated my whole life to this moment. I’ve dreamed it so many times, man. I am so so happy. I am on the moon. I have trained for this moment all my life.

“I thought the scorecards were a bit tight. I thought they were much wider than that. I was not very happy with the selection of judges, but I was not going to complain. I was confident of winning this fight anyway.

“I have nothing but love for Ramírez. This week was not disrespectful. It was all part of the mind games to get into his head, to make him more eager to jump on me and be more aggressive, to use his aggression against him. “

Promoter Bob Arum added: “What a sensational fight. Both men are to be applauded and warm congratulations to the new undisputed champion, Josh Taylor. The future is bright for both warriors. “