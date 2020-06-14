In February Edgar Tijerino Mantilla, one of the most recognized sports reporters in Nicaragua, turned 76. These days he is being held at home, following the preventive measures against Covid-19 and working on a book about the forty years of his Double Play program. But he does not know if he will be able to publish it.

In this interview, he explains how the pandemic has made him recover his fear of death and also why he never responds to comments on his social networks. He also gives his opinion on the Nicaraguan context. For him, “the politicians have only served to harm this country” and the youth, the peasantry and the Church are the ones who “are going to change this.”

The old politicians – he affirms – must separate because “they already played their role at some point and were not useful.”

Have you ever thought that you would experience a pandemic?

I think none of us imagined this. It is an unprecedented situation for everyone. I always thought I was going to have an old age like the one I am having, but without feeling tied down. Suddenly something comes that is unforeseen. An enemy you don’t see. You do not know where it will come from and the old ones are the most likely to be destroyed. Not because you take good care of yourself, as I am doing, it means that you are immune. Here there is no immunity or by decree.

Are you afraid of death?

Can you be afraid of death when you lived fully? Nerd. The pandemic made me regain fear of death, but because of the way I died. I’ve seen so many friends die and I don’t know if I’m next. I have seen people die who were well a week ago and who die quickly. When you left, I had a diagnosis of almost pneumonia and with that diagnosis I went on the go. Now everyone dies of pneumonia. In the days when I could die of pneumonia and they could have buried me normally, I didn’t; Now I can die of pneumonia and they have to sneak me out. The family does not even know what corpse they are receiving.

Have you lost a lot of friends these days?

I met Dr. Alejandro Pereira in elementary school, at the time that one is looking for a relationship, we met in the same house, Alejandro and I (laughs). Of course his death hit me because we have always joked, we have always seen each other. We knew each other with Nicho Marenco since the 1970s, we worked together, we led a life of friendship that was never interrupted, despite the differences in political sidewalks. I met Otto de la Rocha in 1970 on Radio Corporación. And suddenly names of acquaintances, friends, schoolmates come out, and I say: “If I survive this pandemic, I’m going to say the same thing that my dad said when he turned 100:‘ I ran out of friends. ” I do not have the million friends that Roberto Carlos says in his song, but the number of friends that I have cultivated in life is very strong.

How are so many friendships cultivated?

I don’t know, I think my way of being has helped me, my sense of humor. There are people who attack me on social networks and I do not worry because someone who studied with me, who was my neighbor, who was my co-worker, who was my boss, has never attacked me. Never. I have never been attacked by such a person. That is why I do not answer anyone. Because I have my way of thinking and that’s it, but I’m not going to answer anyone who is calling me a thief, a criminal, a murderer, and who doesn’t know me. In all these years, no one, no one who knows me, has put anything against me, personally. Sure, politically yes. But more than politics, what I value is the personal.

Haven’t you lost friends over politics?

I have many friends in the Front. Well, not on the Front, because it no longer exists. Let’s call it danielistas, as Nicho Marenco called them. One of my best friends, we have known each other since we were little, is Emmett Lang and we have not had difficulties because we do not talk about politics, he does not think of it or me either. We do not have a great gathering as before, due to the situation the country is in, but what do we do with friends who know each other with their children, with their wives, who have been like this for a lifetime? Are you going to cut it like this in one go? Politics has distanced me when one sees complicity with the system, but there is the person. What person do you have there? Yes, there are its flaws, none of us is exempt from flaws, but most of all for me it is the personal that matters.

Can someone who is on the side of a regime like this be a good person?

For friends I have, I think so. For example, I am not going to tell you the name, but I have a friend from the seventies who has his positions and I understand, I say, ok, he has his position. It may be that politically and ideologically I do not see it consistent, but has he killed, has he stolen, has he been a bad father, has he been a bad son? Well, no. The bad thing I see is that he is in there and the bad thing that he must see me is that I am backwards. That is my way of thinking, I am not saying that it is the correct one, but I value the person very much. It may be that someone thinks ideologically like me, but that I know that he is a bad person, an irresponsible person, that he is not a good father, nor a good son, nor a good friend. Carlos Fuentes says that friendship is the prolongation of the family, and what do you do with a life in which for fifty years you have had fraternal relations with a family and that you are not going to change their sidewalk on the street? Sure, if there are disgusting situations yes.

So have you cut relationships with other people?

Yes, but they have not been friendships that have roots, that come from the bottom. I give you another example, when René Núñez dies it hurts me. I always had a good image of René. It is true that he was the president of the Assembly, it is true that he was silent, but who takes away from me the image that I have of René during a lifetime. If René got up from the wheelchair to greet me and give me a hug where we were. There is no joking either, there is a certain distance like that imposed by this pandemic; but respect is preserved. These are things that the young man may not understand as much.

You said that your generation failed, why do you think that?

Because the country had to be changed and it couldn’t be done. Obviously I am just a particle, I was never a man of incidence or anything, but in any case one feels responsible because there was talk of the new man, of no more dictatorship, and the traitors of the revolution ended this country. In July 79, everyone was a Sandinista, there were more Sandinistas than inhabitants in Nicaragua, and now Sandinismo is something evil, something satanic. That is a brutal failure.

Many consider that in reality the Sandinista Front has always been this; which is not that it has changed, it was always like that. What do you think?

What happens is that, as a collaborator of the Front in 77, what I saw was that my classmates, say Omar Hassan and Christian Pérez, did not come because they were killed. Or that Doris Tijerino had been tortured. Tell me, how can I not believe in people who are giving their lives, the greatest proof of legitimacy of their intentions? Later, many people changed. And that risk is going to continue to be taken, of that I am totally clear, because politics in Latin America is made of betrayals and falsehoods, but I believed in them. On July 19, 1979 everyone believed. Who did not believe? We have not changed, the ones who changed are them, the people we believed in and it turned out to be false. We saw so many people get rich, we saw so many people sacrifice, we saw the countryside suffer so much in the eighties and one says: yes, yes, it was unforgivable. But if we went back to that moment, how could I not believe. Since they betrayed us, that is beyond one’s control.

Your father lived more than a hundred years, don’t you think that he will be able to see a democratic and free Nicaragua?

I wish that would happen. If life gave me one last wish, I would like to see this dictatorship fall. That I die the next instant doesn’t matter. But life is not a complacency program. (…) One does not know if this talk with you is going to be the last. I am not afraid, but I live alert that the virus can appear at any moment in front of me and obviously not see it; But I prefer that anything happens to me and not to my children, my grandchildren, who are the future. Not us, we are a failed generation. I only believe in the girl, the peasantry and the Church. I don’t listen to politicians when they talk about unity, if unity is down! The unit is indestructible in this country and has grown, it does not depend on 25 guys who are going to meet with (Luis) Almagro.

When you speak of politicians, do you mean the Civic Alliance?

To all! If the marches were called by a politician, they would all have been a failure. You have to think of new people. The problem is not one of leadership. Capriles, Leopoldo López, Guaidó were in Venezuela and the fight continues. It makes me laugh when they say that there is no unity, what happens is that they don’t walk in the streets, they don’t talk to people, they don’t go to the fields. In the marches they searched among themselves. They have only served to harm this country, their great mistake is believing that they are necessary. They are not necessary and often even get in the way.

What are they in the way?

How can they not hinder if they live saying that there is no union. People on the streets don’t even know them. They have no influence. People are needing to vote against this system, to have someone they trust who is obviously going to show up and if it goes wrong, even if it goes wrong, getting out of this is already a profit, because this is the worst thing that has happened to Nicaragua.

Do you trust any young politician?

In youth yes. Of course I have confidence in politicians like Félix Maradiaga, a young boy. How can I not have confidence in Medardo Mairena, and that they do not tell me that he has to go to Harvard, because the history of Latin America is full of people who did not go to school. It is the youth and the peasant, with the support of the Church, that will change this. That is the basis. The Church, the peasantry that struggles and has suffered so much, and the youth, which is what caused this, because without the youth we would be on April 17.

In your opinion, as a citizen, should the Civic Alliance depart?

There are many redeemable people, but when political interests enter, everything is ruined. You need people who are not thinking of it, who are thinking of the country. And if you are thinking about the country, you are not going to fight spaces. That is not what is at stake. What is at stake is the future of the country. Old politicians to join in, to help, but to give way. It is done! They already played their role at some point and were not useful, they can be now, but as accompaniment and push.

Are you bored in these days of self-isolation?

No, I have a busy day. Leo. I write. I’m doing a forty-year-old book on Doble Play, which is called Put a Seal on it. I don’t know if I’m going to finish writing it, if it’s going to come out. Doble Play turns forty on January 2, 2021 and I don’t know if I’m going to materialize that idea, but even if I don’t materialize it, I’m doing it.

In these difficult days has your faith in God been affected?

Look, I am a type that many people describe as non-believers, but no, I have believed in God. What happens is that I have my own way of thinking. We want the Lord to resolve everything and it is not. Too much is expected from above, which must be so busy; we are talking about more than eight billion inhabitants, more than eight billion problems. It is true that he is almighty, but sometimes, I say, not so much.

In what way do you believe in God?

I believe in God because I say that how is it possible that someone has made this mechanism that composes each one of us. Just someone higher. But He is not there to solve everyone’s problems. Of course, I am very respectful, in my house everyone is religious. And I like to listen to the homilies, I learn a lot.

Do you believe in life after death?

I don’t think we have another life. It would be nice to go to complete things (laughs). But I think we got this far. Worse still if you are still 77 years old, in a wheelchair, in the afterlife (laughs).

If this is the only life we ​​have and this is your last day, would you be satisfied?

Yes, from what I lived yes. What’s more, I would say that life passed with me. I have lived the life I never dreamed of.

Personal plane

His full name is Edgar Alberto Tijerino Mantilla. He was born in Managua on February 17, 1944. At the beginning his name was Edgard, but in the identity card he was left without the d at the end.

He was married twice and has six children. He lives in love with his wife, the journalist Auxiliadora Mercado.

He was always late or not at school. He was such a bad student that he repeated a year in elementary school and others in high school, but “not because he was gross, but because he was lazy.”

He studied Engineering but did not finish the degree. In 1970 he became a journalist, without having studied that profession at the university. He is one of the most recognized sports reporters in the history of Nicaragua.

His hobbies are reading, writing, and watching novels. He even records them, so as not to miss them. Also watch series. He recently watched War and Peace and Les Miserables.

On January 2, 1981 he founded the sports program Doble Play and has kept it on the air until today. He is currently doing it thanks to teleworking, from home. But he says that he does not miss the radio and that, when the pandemic passes, he will continue to do so. “The old man seeks comfort,” he laughs.

His favorite phrase is that of Socrates: “I only know that I know nothing.” He likes “spontaneous” people because “the spontaneous avoids a mask”.