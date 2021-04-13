“I’ve never seen it before in a boy of this age”

04/13/2021

On at 21:05 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Dutch attacker, Robin van persie, praised the talent of Kylian Mbappé, on the agenda of all the great Europeans, in a weekly column for De Telegraaf: “We played in the field of an amateur club in Switzerland, but what I saw of him during those twenty minutes, I had never seen before in a boy of this age. So explosive and so technical “.

The historic Arsenal forward was marveled at the performance of the French, who would later show his level in the Champions League with AS Monaco: “He did more at the end of this game than all of us in seventy minutes put together. It was unbelievably good.”.

Along these lines, Van Persie, who at that time was in the last bars of his sporting career in Turkey, it was clear to him: “I watched the last few minutes from the bench and said to the others: ‘If you don’t become a world star, I’ll eat these football boots.’

On the agenda of the big clubs

Kylian Mbappé is one of the players with the most projection in European football. On the agenda of the great majority of clubs, among which are FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, the Frenchman is completing a great season at PSG. Although his future at the club is unclear: his contract expires in 2022 and his renewal is stalled..

The former AS Monaco is developing a key role in the great course of those of Pochettino. The Parisians, who are second in Ligue 1 and are in the quarterfinals of the Coupe, they are showing great authority also in the Champions League, where they eliminated Leo Messi’s FC Barcelona after thrashing at the Camp Nou.