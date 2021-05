Brazilian Edson Barboza beat Shane Burgos with an impressive delayed KO. In the third round he hit a jaw cross that made his opponent collapse moments later, as you can see in the video. The scene has caused reactions of all kinds on social networks.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in MMA. A late-reaction KO. Shane is so tough that his brain gave up before his will. Incredible win for Barboza, “Laura Sanko, commentator and former MMA fighter, wrote on Twitter.