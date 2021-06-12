“I’ve never been so drunk as to turn down 45 million”

Charles Barkley, they were other times, he earned in his career, if you measure only his sports contracts, $ 40.6 million. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, between the Philadelphia 76ers (1984-1992), the Phoenix Suns (1992-1996) and the Houston Rockets (1996-2000). Member (number 5) of the mythical 1984 draft (Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, John Stockton …) he lacked, you know, the champion’s ring. In return, he was one of the mainstays of the Dream Team, the unforgettable team from the USA in Barcelona 92, and NBA MVP in 1993, the year in which as leader of the Suns he challenged Michael Jordan and his Bulls in a tremendous Finals (2-4) that ended up inclining a prodigious Jordan: 41 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per night with 50% in field goals.

Barkley, considered one of the best power forward in history, averaged in the NBA 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. And his single season salary ceiling was $ 9 million. Perhaps for this reason, the Fat Man is especially struck by the fact that Chris Paul is now considering giving up a player option of $ 44.2 million (with the Suns, his former team) to sign another longer contract and for more guaranteed total money . According to journalist Chris Mannix, Paul could be seeking a deal of about 60 million for three seasons. Eric Pincus He pointed to figures closer to 100 million to locate the real claim of the base.

Paul just turned 36, but is playing at a superlative level in his first season in Arizona, in which he has the Suns (along with the young movement: Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson …) as one of the big favorites for the title in his first playoffs after a decade of absence. The Rockets signed him to a four-year, $ 160 million deal in July 2018 that they soon deemed toxic.. Paul, meanwhile, has played at a superlative level for both the Thunder and the Suns after his ugly exit from Texas.

“You know I like to drink … but I’ve never been drunk enough to turn down $ 45 million,” Barkley said in a media spotlight via Zoom. “Not even in my moments of greatest alcoholic stupor would it occur to me. He’s going to win 45 million. I don’t know how drunk I would have to be to think ‘bah, I don’t need 45 million, I’m fine the way I am.’

Free agency will not open until August 6, and Paul has made it clear that rumors about his future are left out of the locker room and that they are anything but a distraction for a team that dreams of the title after eliminating the champion, the depleted Lakers. Barkley, who still lives in Arizona, is happy, for now, to see his former team in that fight: “It’s because of these people filling the stands that I still live in Phoenix. When they transferred me from Philadelphia I did not know what I was going to find, and they welcomed me with open arms. I could live anywhere in the world, wherever I wanted, but I’m still here in Scottsdale, that’s why. The most incredible people live here. The energy they had when I played was very great. It’s great to see good basketball again here. I’m happy for the fans, they deserve it after how bad things have been in recent years ”.