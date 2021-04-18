“I’ve made a mistake for the first time in a long time.”

04/18/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

EFE

The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), second classified in the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, regretted the mistake made when trying to double his compatriot George Russell (Williams).

The Englishman maintains the leadership of the World Cup, with a margin point over the winner in Imola (Italy), the Dutch Max verstappen. “First of all, I would like to congratulate Max because he has done a great job. And also Lando Norris. I love to see McLaren up there again,” he said about the drivers who accompanied him on the podium this Sunday.

“I made a mistake for the first time in a long time,” he lamented, “but luckily I was able to come back. “There was only one dry line today and I was in too much of a rush to pass Russell,” explained Hamilton of the action that ended his car on clay.

“Fortunately, I was able to get back in the race and get some good points for the team. After the launch, I have had very funny battles with all the boys, “said the seven-time world champion and defending champion.

On what it would have meant to leave this test without having added, the Stevenage pilot commented that, “I was not thinking about that.” “I was just trying to get over that heartbreaking feeling you get when you make a mistake, and I just went ahead and learned from it very quickly,” he stated.