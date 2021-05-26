“I’ve been waiting 36 years for my sister to come back”: Connecticut police drama and mystery

Gina Grisanti and her mother in Norwalk (Connecticut) refuse to close the chapter on the disappearance of their sister April, whom they have not seen for 36 years.

In their minds, she is still the 20-year-old they last saw. They accept the possibility that it has been murdered, and if it was like that at least they would like have the consolation of finding his remains.

April grisanti I would have turned 57 this month and her family wonders every day what happened to her. His sister Gina is again organizing her own search and has spent the last two weeks wallpapering the Norwalk area with posters and photos of the missing girl.

April was last seen on February 1, 1985 being forced into a car by a man she had been involved with, named James “Purple” Aaron. Later he was found guilty of kidnapping and illegal restraint, but there was insufficient evidence for a murder charge.

Aaron died in 2016, possibly taking the answer about April’s fate with him. “There are people who are still out there and they know where my sister is”, Gina says hopefully.

She is determined to search for all the clues herself, but cannot do it alone. “I would really appreciate if I could get people to donate cadaver dog services, private detectives, anything to help my search: sonar gear, divers,” he told News 12.

Her sister’s car was discovered dumped in the water where the Norwalk Maritime Aquarium now stands and so that’s one of the areas she would like to focus on. “Imagine your family member being thrown away like trash ”, Gina comments rhetorically.

He says he has received leads about the old Norwalk Lighthouse restaurant on Cross Street, and that his sister may have been thrown under the bridge. It is also of interest the place where April’s wallet was found: Fillow Street near Stepping Stones Road.

“My sister needs to go home. He wants to go home, we know he does. She will never rest in peace until we bring her home. Please help me, ”cries Gina Grisanti.

If you are interested in helping with the search, you can call 203-838-9009. To donate, this page was created on GoFundMe.

SEARCHING FOR SISTER: “Picture your family member being tossed like garbage,” Gina Grisanti says.https: //t.co/tNohEm57x5 – News12CT (@ News12CT) May 13, 2021

1985 20-year-old April Grisanti went missing from Norwalk #Connecticut #OTD her body has never been found #missingpeople @americanmissing @missingcases @MissingNetwork @MissingKids @hartfordcourant @ WTIC1080 @NBCConnecticut @ColdConnecticut @JournalInquirer @nhregister.twitter @nhregister.twitter @nhregister.twitter. com / 5zLKl8tzF1 – VanishedPlanet (@ Missing51135347) February 1, 2020

Missing Person: April L Grisanti

Missing Since

01/02/1985

Missing From

Norwalk, Connecticut

Classification

Endangered Missing

Date of Birth

01/05/1964 (55 years old current age)

Age when last seen

20 years old… https://t.co/VlFNb3blI7 – Lisa DeSherlia (@LisaDeSherlia) April 26, 2019

δ