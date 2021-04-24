Little by little the vaccination of the elderly in Spain. The process is going apace and in not long time most of the elderly will be immunized against the coronavirus.

It is the case of Javier Solana, the veteran Spanish politician who was Minister of Foreign Affairs in the socialist government of Felipe González between 1992 and 1995 and Secretary General of the UN between 1995 and 1999, in addition to various positions in the European Union.

I’ve been vaccinated with Pfeiffer for two days. No symptoms and great peace of mind. I like being vaccinated with one of the “new” mRNA-based vaccines. I think the science involved is going to open many avenues to solve other infectious problems. – Javier Solana (@javiersolana) April 24, 2021

This Saturday, Solana congratulated on Twitter for having been vaccinated, although made a goof that immediately revolutionized the ‘chicken coop’ of Twitter, which launched itself headlong into making jokes.

“I’ve been vaccinated with Pfeiffer for two days”, Solana wrote, referring to the Pfizer vaccine. “No symptoms and great peace of mind. I like having been vaccinated with one of the ‘new’ vaccines based on mRNA,” said the veteran socialist politician, who turns 79 next July. “I think the science involved is going to open many avenues to solve other infectious problems,” he concluded.

Solana’s mistake in confusing Pfizer with Pfeiffer received responses mainly related to the American actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who in the 80s and 90s was one of the sex symbols most sought after in Hollywood.

With Michelle? – Antonio Hedilla 🤼‍♂️🥊 (@ahedilla) April 24, 2021

I was also prodding that one. – Bilbao overthrows (@Javbilbao) April 24, 2021

Currently, Javier Solana is a professor at ESADE and he is president of the Royal Board of the Prado Museum.