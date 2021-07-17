I’ve been using GitHub Copilot for a few days to code and this is my experience

An AI that writes code for you. It seems almost science fiction, but Github Copilot made it a reality in early July. Copyright discussions of that code aside, this is a change that could change the work of developers forever.

And at the moment they are few, but there are already some programmers who have been able to test Copilot for two days. We have spoken with some of them to give us their first impressions of the tool.

“Spectacular”, “incredible suggestions”, “very good”

Juan Font, a developer at the European Space Agency, sees a lot of potential in the service. He tells us that he has been surprised how in conditional blocks (if / else), Copilot is able to predict the log message that it wants to add based on the conditions of the block. It also highlights how the tool suggests a suitable name for a function without a single line of code being written of it, only from a comment you write. It has also found a lot of utility when it comes to write boilerplate code (boilerplate in programmer lingo).

Anyway Juan is clear and qualifies Copilot as “spectacular”, with the impression that it’s going to become as basic and everyday as code completion automatic that all development environments integrate to avoid typographical errors in the code. It is something that has also commented publicly on Twitter.

Another programmer who has been able to experiment with Github Copilot is Pablo Serrano, an engineer specialized in systems. For him the tool not going to replace programmers Far from it, but it is going to take away a lot of work and many searches on Stackoverflow, an online portal in which many programmers resolve doubts.

Copilot “overwhelms you” with code suggestions, Pablo continues, considering that “it’s going to take away many hours of work“ to programmers especially if your code is simple. If you are a programmer, Pablo has this Twitter thread in which he shows some examples of suggestions with Terraform and Ansible.

Bruno, a specialist React developer currently working on a Discord bot, also briefly shared his experience after two days testing Github Copilot. Your feeling is “very good“ with the tests he has done focusing on React and Node, and he claims that the tool has made his job much easier.

For him, AI has a lot of potential and the code recommendations he has received are very good, especially those for the backend (that is, the programming related to making a web portal work correctly but that the navigator never sees).

Less used interface and language design codes as to-dos

“I feel that it is still very green for the UI and CSS code,” Bruno emphasizes about Copilot, although he describes the rest of the tests with other languages ​​as “incredible”. There is a certain point in common with what Pablo Serrano also mentions, and that is that there is more recommendations generated in languages ​​like Java and Python than with less common ones like Golang.

For his part, Juan Font specifies that despite the good suggestions, it is necessary to continue reviewing the code anyway because “sometimes it gets a bit messy assuming which variables you want to pass to some functions. It helps a lot, but it does not refine one hundred percent.

Collecting these testimonies we can see common points: the developers have much positive surprise and little doubt of a promising future for Copilot, although they emphasize that in certain environments and programming languages ​​the suggestions are not as good as in others. A matter of letting more time pass and those in charge fine-tune this tool that may already have made its own place among the community of programmers.