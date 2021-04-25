“I’ve been to big clubs, that’s why I’ve won so much”

04/25/2021 at 9:29 PM CEST

EFE

Pep Guardiola, who this Sunday won his 30th trophy as a coach, He assured that having been in big clubs throughout his career has made it much easier to win titles.

The Spanish coach, who in his thirteen years on the benches has passed through Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City, added his thirtieth title this Sunday in the League Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s great. I’ve always been in big clubs and that has made it a lot easier,” Guardiola told ‘Sky Sports’. The match was marked by the presence of 8,000 fans in the stands, an attendance record in England since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

“It’s not like it’s crowded, but it’s been amazing to hear your support again. We are very happy to have won this competition for the fourth time in a row. We went for the game and created several chances, “he said.

The match was decided in the final minutes thanks to a header from Aymeric Laporte. “We hadn’t had much time to prepare. We knew what we had to do and try to recover. It is hard, but it is what it is, the calendar is like that, “said Guardiola.