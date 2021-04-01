“The past is important to avoid mistakes, but on a first date you have to forget the past to focus on the present and always look to the future”. This is how Carlos Sobera began the delivery of this Wednesday of First dates before presenting one of the protagonists of the program, José.

The Sevillian commented that “in love I like to go little by little. As handsome and nice as the boy is, I’m not going to think I’m in love with him. I have not had bad experiences, but short ones“.

His date was Juanjo, who surprised the audience when he commented with laughter that “I was a gogo from ‘La ruta del bakalao’ in the 90s. Right now I’m single and wanting to start something new. “

“I have seen him very elegant and with a lot of beard, which are not things that attract me much about people, but he has a pretty look and he’s nice, “said José of his date at Cuatro’s restaurant.

José and Juanjo, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

They both went to their table for dinner, where they began to chat about the time they had been alone: “I was married 10 years, but I separated 6 years ago and I have not had a partner for a long time”, the Alicante commented.

“I was admitted for coronavirus because I was very ill. In the hospital they told me that I was very bad, that I could die, and I rethink my life at work and sentimental level, “said Juanjo.

But the Sevillian was worried about his date’s hair: “Do you always wear your beard like that?”, I ask. The man from Alicante replied: “No, I go to streaks. Before I never wore it and 11 years ago I decided to leave it because, where there is hair, there is joy.

“Since it comes so covered, I don’t know what hair it has, let’s see if it’s going to be the beast from Beauty and the Beast … because to sleep with a bear or a gorilla … nope. That the hair is removed“, assured José.

Juanjo explained that he had no boy model because “I’ve been involved with every orc … But there is no ugly uncle, there is a cubata without drinking “, to which José replied that “the important thing is inside because we are all going to become orcs at some point.”

In the end, Juanjo did want to have a second date with José because “I was very comfortable at dinner, we talked and laughed a lot.” The Sevillian, for his part, did not want to meet again because “the spark has not jumped”.

