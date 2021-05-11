“I’ve been in treatment for four months”

The harsh testimony of journalist Carles Francino about his battle against Covid-19 has caused other well-known faces to speak out about the effects and consequences that the disease has left on thousands of people. A sector of the population in which the actor is found Fernando Guallar.

The face of Velvet Collection shared the story of Francino on his return to La Ventana, the program from which he was absent 47 days ago, to raise awareness among his followers and, especially, young people, about the severity of the pandemic.

“I am 32 years old and I have been in treatment for a pulmonary thrombosis for four months because of the Covid “, advanced the actor of films such as Explodes explodes (2020) or People who come and bah (2019) through a tweet.

I am 32 years old and have been in treatment for a pulmonary thrombosis due to CoVid for four months. I think it is necessary for many young people to know this type of case so that their behavior in the face of this disaster is thought twice. I subscribe to every word of Carles.

Health 💙 https://t.co/h0Fu9FTGqc – Fernando Guallar (@fernandoguallar) May 10, 2021

“I think it is necessary for many young people to know about these types of cases so that they think twice about their behavior in the face of this disaster. I subscribe to every word of Carles “, the interpreter settled.

The actor’s words have caused other Twitter users to tell about their experience with the coronavirus. “I, with 36, I have missed the birth of my child. And 3 days hospitalized in observation to monitor a bilateral pneumonia. This is not a joke, “reads the most prominent response.