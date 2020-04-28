Nearly thirty years have passed since the VA-OM. And Jean-Jacques Eydelie obviously hasn’t forgotten anything about this sad episode. At the heart of the scandal, the former Marseille midfielder was sentenced at the time to a year in prison suspended for “active corruption”. And the winner of the Champions League 1993 had to learn to live with the distrust of his peers. And the label of the outcast.

A situation that he has managed to digest over the years. Until letting the sun come into his life again. “I feel very good about myself today. I am full of enthusiasm for the future. I have a lot of desire,” said Eydelie, this Monday in Team Duga on RMC. to no one. There is a part of me that I was mad at, that is no longer the case. I have definitely moved on. “

“I wanted to be world champion with the Blues”

In spite of everything, the scar will probably never close completely: “Me, I have suffered for quite a long time from confinement due to the world of football. I have been confined for 27 years, jokes the man who also wore the colors of Nantes and Bastia But I was able to move forward thanks to mine, to the people who love me, to my family. the case now. At 54, I want to give other things for other people. And not just wait for possible proposals. “

Jean-Jacques Eydelie took advantage of his time on our antenna to also remember the coronation against AC Milan in the final of the C1 (1-0). Alongside his friend Eric Di Meco, member of the Dream Team RMC Sport. “It was really an exceptional moment, which we find it hard to explain. That evening, we are no longer touching the ground,” he confides. “But we are watching the rest very quickly. Me, in my mind, I wanted to become world champion with the French team. That’s what I had in mind. I wanted to continue to grow and win important things … “