Rafael Nadal You already know your first rival on the way to your 12th title in the Barcelona ATP 500. The thing is Ilya Ivashka He defeated the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-1 in the first round of the tournament and thus will face the Spanish in the next instance. So far there are no clashes between the two. And although it seems difficult to imagine a feat on the part of the Belarusian player, reality shows that he is in a great moment and that he has five wins in the last six games.